BTS ARMY reacts as Suga says 'I’m a fan of Indian movies, love Bollywood films'

BTS' Suga said that he wants to travel to India. BTS singer recently had a live session in which he responded to one of his fans from the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

BTS' Suga

BTS ARMY in India is eagerly waiting for the members to the country. Fans want K-pop stars Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM and V to talk about India, Bollywood and their concerts here.

Well! What if we tell you that BTS' Suga recently talked about India and said that he watches Bollywood films? Yes, Suga said that he wants to travel to India. BTS singer recently had a live session in which he responded to one of his fans from the country. He said, "India? Guys, I really want to go perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for the shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately, we couldn’t set up a show due to Covid.”

He further mentioned, “I want you guys to know I’m seeing all the flags you’ve been putting in the comments. One day, I’ll go visit each and every place." He also mentioned, “India, I’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I’m a fan of Indian movies, love the Bollywood films.”

One of the fans wrote, "My god.. BOLLYWOOD is trending after #Suga answered my question on India Concert on Weverse live. Well, they make trends with every word they say but this feels like a personal achievement @BTS_twt #Yoongi #Dday." The second one said, "A BTS member(Suga) mentioned in his live that he wanted to hold concerts in India and the group had also planned to come here in the past but the tour got cancelled due to the pandemic." 

The third one said, "May be no one will believe me that. Actually today I messaged in suga's live many times used English and korean both languages and I said "suga please come in India" and he talked about India 3 times.May be he replied me. I don't know but I'm happy  thanks suga.. #btsarmy #BTS." The fourth person tweeted, "I believe wholeheartedly that as long as the stadium can work with whatever structure they want to put up, BTS is going to tour India next time around." 

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BTS' Jungkook took to Weverse and went live in order to interact with his fans. However, he fell asleep when 6 million people were watching him. He was wearing a half-sleeved t-shirt, covered in white sheets. The singer said, "If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.” The live went on for like 21 minutes and 6 million people watched him sleeping.

