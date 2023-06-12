BTS ARMY reacts as Suga says 'I’m a fan of Indian movies, love Bollywood films'

BTS' Suga

BTS ARMY in India is eagerly waiting for the members to the country. Fans want K-pop stars Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM and V to talk about India, Bollywood and their concerts here.

Well! What if we tell you that BTS' Suga recently talked about India and said that he watches Bollywood films? Yes, Suga said that he wants to travel to India. BTS singer recently had a live session in which he responded to one of his fans from the country. He said, "India? Guys, I really want to go perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for the shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately, we couldn’t set up a show due to Covid.”

I believe wholeheartedly that as long as the stadium can work with whatever structure they want to put up, BTS is going to tour India next time around June 11, 2023

Baba, Suga went live on Weverse after completing his Thailand concerts...He mentioned Saudi, Malaysia, Indonesia and India...Indian ARMYs and Bollywood movies...but Pakistani ARMYs' streams and efforts to stream weren't mentioned. — Bia FESTA (@SahabiaZ) June 11, 2023

He further mentioned, “I want you guys to know I’m seeing all the flags you’ve been putting in the comments. One day, I’ll go visit each and every place." He also mentioned, “India, I’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I’m a fan of Indian movies, love the Bollywood films.”

My godddd I'm not in right stage rn...Suga is talking about India and Indian moves Bollywood OMG https://t.co/tXhuQ6Hpuz — taekook (@BTSTAEKOOK) June 11, 2023

We could have got a #Dday concert in India too but damn covid alerts.



Thanks #yoongi for sharing this and answering my India concert question @BTS_twt #suga — Rumana (@RumanaNazarali) June 11, 2023

One of the fans wrote, "My god.. BOLLYWOOD is trending after #Suga answered my question on India Concert on Weverse live. Well, they make trends with every word they say but this feels like a personal achievement @BTS_twt #Yoongi #Dday." The second one said, "A BTS member(Suga) mentioned in his live that he wanted to hold concerts in India and the group had also planned to come here in the past but the tour got cancelled due to the pandemic."

The third one said, "May be no one will believe me that. Actually today I messaged in suga's live many times used English and korean both languages and I said "suga please come in India" and he talked about India 3 times.May be he replied me. I don't know but I'm happy thanks suga.. #btsarmy #BTS." The fourth person tweeted, "I believe wholeheartedly that as long as the stadium can work with whatever structure they want to put up, BTS is going to tour India next time around."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BTS' Jungkook took to Weverse and went live in order to interact with his fans. However, he fell asleep when 6 million people were watching him. He was wearing a half-sleeved t-shirt, covered in white sheets. The singer said, "If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.” The live went on for like 21 minutes and 6 million people watched him sleeping.