BTS Army reacts after V aka Kim Tae-hyung's photos with BLACKPINK's Jennie leaked

According to reports, Taehyung of BTS V will travel to the US to be with Jennie, who was there to support Blackpink's most recent album, "Born Pink." Despite the fact that the images are unauthenticated, a Twitter user asserted that they are genuine and that he has other pictures of them together. More images of Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo as well as other BLACKPINK members have since been leaked online.

One of the latest images shows Jennie apparently on a FaceTime call with BTS V. In another image, the Blackpink singer is pictured with a person whose face is obscured but who is likely V. Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé from BLACKPINK emerge in more images during their vacation to New York.

While V and Jennie's images have gained widespread attention, they have also sparked a tremendous commotion regarding the stars' right to privacy. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are upset that someone is hacking celebrities' private images and posting them online. Many people have even criticised the user who says they would publish more images to show Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

Check out fans’ reactions:

After a photo of them travelling to Jeju Island in a car together went viral online, dating rumours of BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie began to surface. Although it was later claimed that Jhope and V were in the car and not Jennie, there has been no evidence of their romance.

For the unversed, BTS boys Jim, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga sure know how to break the internet with their photos. K-pop band members are quite active on social media these days. Every time they share their picture, it goes viral.