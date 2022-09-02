Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

BTS Army reacts after V aka Kim Tae-hyung's photos with BLACKPINK's Jennie leaked

One of the latest images shows Jennie apparently on a FaceTime call with BTS V.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:59 PM IST

BTS Army reacts after V aka Kim Tae-hyung's photos with BLACKPINK's Jennie leaked
Photo credit: Instagram

According to reports, Taehyung of BTS V will travel to the US to be with Jennie, who was there to support Blackpink's most recent album, "Born Pink." Despite the fact that the images are unauthenticated, a Twitter user asserted that they are genuine and that he has other pictures of them together. More images of Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo as well as other BLACKPINK members have since been leaked online.

One of the latest images shows Jennie apparently on a FaceTime call with BTS V. In another image, the Blackpink singer is pictured with a person whose face is obscured but who is likely V. Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé from BLACKPINK emerge in more images during their vacation to New York.

While V and Jennie's images have gained widespread attention, they have also sparked a tremendous commotion regarding the stars' right to privacy. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are upset that someone is hacking celebrities' private images and posting them online. Many people have even criticised the user who says they would publish more images to show Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

Check out fans’ reactions:

 

After a photo of them travelling to Jeju Island in a car together went viral online, dating rumours of BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie began to surface. Although it was later claimed that Jhope and V were in the car and not Jennie, there has been no evidence of their romance.

For the unversed, BTS boys Jim, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga sure know how to break the internet with their photos. K-pop band members are quite active on social media these days. Every time they share their picture, it goes viral.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Shiv Prasad, Madhya Pradesh's serial killer, allegedly murdered 6 men; police reveal modus operandi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.