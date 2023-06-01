Shocking! BIGBANG's T.O.P and EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, Chen leave K-pop bands, to take legal action against their company

BIGBANG's T.O.P, EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, Chen

Popular K-pop star Choi Seung Hyun, also known as T.O.P, shocked his fans when he announced that he has left band BIGBANG. He took to Instagram and informed everyone that he is leaving the group for his own career and will soon announce his first solo.

On May 30, the singer took to Instagram and posted a video to update his fans that he is actively making music. A fan asked T.O.P if he left the group in the comment section. Surprisingly, the singer replied and confirmed that he is leaving the group to start a new chapter of his life. This left his fans shocked.

Meanwhile, EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen left their band and took legal action against SM Entertainment after terminating their contracts. According to LIN, the members have made seven requests for documents about to their earnings and payments from March to May as they have issues with their earnings. However, SM Entertainment allegedly refused to give them any information about their request.

This news has shocked K-pop fans. BTS ARMY is also worried about knowing the news. They are worried about what will happen it V, RM, Jungkook, J-hope, Jimin, Jin and RM decides to leave BTS.

One of them wrote, “BTS will never disband he lives in his own heart BTS forever.” The second one said, “We armies really can't even imagine our lives without bts we love them and nothing can put them down they were are and always will be the best kpop grp to ever exist in history.”

The third one said, “No matter what we armys will support BTS forever love you my boys.” The fourth one said, “I love you BTS. You are one who make me happy in every situation.” The fifth one said, “We Have never happy ending because we never end.”