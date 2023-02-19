BAFTA 2023: Know when and where to watch awards in India

Credit: File Photo

BAFTA Awards 2023, also known as the British Film Academy Awards will take place live at London’s Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, and will stream on Lionsgate Play in India at 12:30 am.

The nominations for the 76th BAFTA were announced on January 19, the red-carpet event will be hosted by Ali Plumb and Vick Hope. The prestigious ceremony will be hosted by veteran actor Richard E. Grant and famous television personality Alison Hammond.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR has failed to make the cut among the final five movies nominated for the Best Film Not In The English Language category at the BAFTA Awards 2023, also known as the British Film Academy Awards. The nominations for all 24 categories for the BAFTA 2023 were announced on Thursday, January 19.

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer was shortlisted among the ten films on the BAFTA longlist, which was released earlier this month. The final five nominees who will be competing against each other in this category are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl.

However, India still has a chance in the Best Documentary category as Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been shortlisted among the final five nominees in the category. The Shaunak Sen-directed documentary will be competing against All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Moonage Daydream, Fire of Love, and Navalny.

The Delhi-based documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites. All That Breathes previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for Best Documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.



READ | SS Rajamouli says 'everyone felt RRR had bigger chance’ for Oscars than Chhello Show: ‘It is disappointing...

The 76th BAFTA Awards will take place on February 19, 2023, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The prestigious ceremony will be hosted by veteran actor Richard E. Grant and famous television personality Alison Hammond.