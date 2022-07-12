Ayeesha S Aiman Bags a Web Series AK 47 with Endemol Shine

Ayeesha S Aiman

Ayeesha S Aiman has quite a lot of exciting stuff on her platter – from debuting in Bollywood with the movie India Lockdown directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and her next stint in the web series Inspector Avinash Starring Randeep Hudda with Jio Studios. And as per the latest buzz, the Former Miss India International has reportedly bagged a Web Series AK 47 with Leading Production house Endemol Shine.

Yes, you heard right… there is no stopping for former beauty queen as she is the elegant desirable most deserving and promising in the times to come in Indian Cinema. Our sources have exclusively learned about the popular production house Endemol working religiously on a web-series tentatively titled ‘AK 47’. Sources have informed us that the story of the project will be based in the 90’s and will revolve around the Mafia culture and criminalisation of Bihar politics in 1990 as the backdrops

As our sources approach Ayeesha Aiman to know more about her character, “I am playing an interesting and pivotal role in the series, Since I am under contract not to disclose my character right now, however, I will say that an audience will definitely pour out their love for the character I am playing in AK47. Well, the character details and shoot schedules have been kept under wraps, the detailed information about the character which will be played by Former Miss India International Ayeesha Aiman is awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with this upcoming web series titled AK47 which has already created a strong buzz across media.

This Endemol production series will mark Ayeesha's third digital venture after the upcoming much awaited series Inspector Avinash that celebrates the real-life story of Encounter specialist super cop Inspector Avinash himself. Ayeesha will be seen alongside Ravi Kishan in AK47. Apart from this, Ayeesha has few more projects lined up this year!

How excited are you to see actress Ayeesha S Aiman in this upcoming web series. do let us know in the comment section below?

Disclaimer: (Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)