Atif Aslam reveals daughter Haleema's face, netizens say she looks like Ranbir and Alia's baby Raha

Atif Aslam revealed his daughter Haleema's face for the first time on social media.

On Saturday, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam took to Instagram and shared his daughter Haleema’s photos for the first time and revealed her face. In no time, the photos went viral on social media and fans started reacting.

His daughter looks adorable in the pictures, she was wearing a beautiful white dress. It was Haleema's first birthday on March 23. In one of the photos, Atif can be seen holding his daughter. Her cuteness made everyone go ‘awww’ on social media. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that she looked like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha.

One of the social media users wrote, “Wow, sisters from different mothers.” The second one said, “It’s because they have copied the exact look of Raha’s.. the hairstyle and dress color…”The third one said, “She is adorable.” Another said, “She looks so beautiful.”

Atif and Sara Bharwana, who tied the knot with each other in 2013, were already parents to two sons named Abdul Ahaad and Aryaan Aslam before Halima. While Atif and Sara Bharwana were blessed with Abdul in 2014, they welcomed their second son Aryaan in 2019. His sons' cute and adorable pictures often go viral on social media.

Atif Aslam's famous Bollywood songs include O Meri Laila from Laila Majnu, Aadat from Kalyug, Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai, Tu Jaane Na from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Tere Bin from Bas Ek Pal, Toota Jo Kabhi Tara from Flying Jatt, and Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein from Zeher among others.

Meanwhile, he recently opened up about the dependency of auto-tuners in the music industry, and how singers are now using the tool to gain overnight success. In an upcoming interview with Sufiscore, Atif admitted that the auto-tuner has been in existence for many years, and now singers are dependent on it to gain quick success, and they don't want to work hard on their craft.

Atif said, "Aisa nahi hai ki jo auto-tuner humare zamane mein nahi tha. Humare zamane mein bhi tha. Ab sahara hai woh, overnight success ke liye. Toh ab logo ko mashoor hona hai. Ab logon ko mehnat nahi karni hai. Ab logo ko zyada der ke liye uss pedestal pe rehna nahi hai. Unki khawaish hai, lekin unko yeh nahi maloom ki agar mehnat nahi hai, toh yeh bada short-lived hai. Thodi der ki jo shaurat hai, woh zyada der nahi chalti. (Auto-tuner was there even during our time. But today it has become a big support in gaining overnight success. Today, singers want to be famous and they don't want to work hard. They aspire fame, but they don't know that if they don't work harder for it, this short-lived phase of success will go away)."