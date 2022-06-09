Ahead of their wedding, Vignesh Shivan treats wife-to-be Nayanthara to local food

Credit: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Famous filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is all set to tie the knot with lady love Nayanthara at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. The wedding ceremony will be attended by their close family members and friends.

Vignesh and Nayanthara have always been vocal about their love for each other. They often share photos and videos on social media. A few days ago, Vignesh had shared an adorable video in which he can be seen feeding his wife-to-be Nayanthara with love. Sharing the clip he wrote, “Time to eat well. Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food! From a Favourite sea food restaurant the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people.”

Watch video:

Last month, the filmmaker dropped a photo with the caption, “if your heart is big !! You end up smiling at everything !”

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, he shared a cute photo with Nayanthara and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovely people around! Its love! That completes this life …. Hence! Have time & interest to be in love and to be loved.”

After their wedding rumours had become the talk of the town in the past few days, the filmmaker took it upon himself to officially announce the wedding details in a press conference at Taj Club House, Chennai on the morning of Tuesday, June 7, two days ahead of the festivities.

Announcing their special day, Vignesh Shivan also revealed why they decided to shift their wedding from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram. As per a report in India Today, the director said, "We wanted to get married in a temple. However, there were logistics issues and it was difficult to bring our families to Tirupati. Hence, we decided to change the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram."

READ | Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan sell their wedding video rights to OTT platform for whopping amount?

It is being said that the couple has already sold their wedding video rights to the streaming platform Netflix for a whopping amount, as per a report in News18. The report also states that the leading filmmaker Gautham Menon will be filming the entire wedding ceremony in a documentary style.