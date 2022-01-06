Ahead of 'Bangarraju' release, Nagarjuna reacts to Andhra Pradesh theatre ticket pricing issue

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bangarraju'. The supernatural drama film also stars Ramya Krishna, Kriti Shetty and his own son Naga Chaitanya in leading roles.



While promoting the film, a journalist asked the actor his opinion on Andhra Pradesh's government decision to cap ticket prices in the theatre across the state. Nagarjuna said, "I refuse to comment on political issues, as this is a movie-related event. I can only talk about ‘Bangarraju’ movie and related things here.”



Nagarjuna had earlier said, " have no issues. If tickets were priced higher, we’d make some more money. But I don’t have any issues as far as my movie is concerned.”



For the unversed, 'Bangarraju' is a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'.