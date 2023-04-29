Search icon
Agent box office collection day 1: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty's actioner opens on low note, collects Rs 5.95 crore

The high-budget, much-awaited actioner, Agent, failed to beat the opening day figures of Akhil's last film, Most Eligible Bachelor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Agent

Agent box office collection day 1: Akhil Akkineni's much-awaited actioner Agent was expected to be the next big film from the actor. However, the film opened with mixed reviews and low numbers. As per the trade data analyst site, Sacnilk, Agent collected Rs 5.95 crores from domestic markets. On Friday, Agent earned Rs 5.09 crores in Telugu and Rs 5 lakhs in Malayalam versions. As far as the overseas collection is concerned, the film collected Rs 1.30 crore. On the first day, Agent collected Rs 8.30 crore worldwide. 

Released on April 28, Agnet had to compete with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. And the clash could be a reason for the dent in the collection. However, the mixed reactions are also responsible for the low opening. As far as occupancy is concerned, the film had 10.53% occupancy in morning shows, 6.55% in afternoon shows, 4.87% in evening shows, and a good growth of 16.28% in night shows. When it comes to comparison, Agent failed to beat Akhil's last film, the romantic-comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor. As per Sacnilk, Akhil's 2021 hit film collected Rs 8.10 crores. 

Agent is Akhil's sixth film and was highly anticipated during its release. However, the reactions aren't favourable, and it seems a tough journey for Agent. 

READ: Agent trailer: Akhil Akkineni plays rouge spy in film that promises to be a visual extravaganza

The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor. Avinash Kolla took care of the art department. Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film. Agent also stars Superstar Mammootty and Dino Morea, with a special appearance from Sakshi Vaidya. 

Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
First-image
Watch: Group of students clash at private university in Greater Noida, viral video
