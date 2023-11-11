After V and Jungkook, viral photos of BTS' leader RM smoking leaves internet divided: 'Waiting for Jin, Jimin, J-hope'

A photo of the BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon smoking went viral on social media, this pic left his fans and the internet divided.

BTS members often make headlines for various reasons; fans want to know every small detail related to Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga, and V. However, on Friday night, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon started trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

The photo of the BTS leader smoking went viral on social media; and was actually shared by RM himself. However, this pic left his fans and the internet divided. Social media users slammed RM for smoking a millions of people follow him and get inspired by him. While others said that it is his personal choice, there is nothing wrong with smoking as he is an adult and can make his own decisions.

Take a look at their viral photo:

people shitting and crying over namjoon smoking like if anything he would be the first member to come to mind if you asked me who smokes sorry pic.twitter.com/vnIvr3VD7P — lilly (@goldwingsfallin) November 10, 2023

Sharing the photo, one of the social media users wrote, “people shitting and crying over Namjoon smoking like if anything he would be the first member to come to mind if you asked me who smokes sorry.” Commenting on the photo, one of the fans wrote, “hmm…then who do you think don’t smoke I think maybe only Jin and Jhope but the rest of them all do (not suprising since 1/2 of people I know here smoke and drinking culture here is big.”

Kim Namjoon when he realized that he didn't shared the IG story with close friends but with the whole world!!!pic.twitter.com/6dhNJ5vwm8 — girl_in_luv (@army_in_luv_97) November 11, 2023

The second one said, “Well we’ve seen Jungkook and Tae smoke but prior to that info I always thought Joon and then maybe JK smoke definitely.” The third one said, “support what they want, they often obey our wishes, so we also have to be able to accept what they do yorobun.” The fourth one said, “doesn’t make it ok or cool or whatever lame excuse fans are giving him. Also….so corny to post a smoke story, it’s giving try hard.”

The fifth one said, “Kim Namjoon when he realized that he didn't shared the IG story with close friends but with the whole world!!!”