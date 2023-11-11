Headlines

ICC Champions Trophy to become T20I tournament? Disney Star wants to...

Four killed as oil tanker hits car, pickup van near Gurugram on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Netherlands cricketer Logan Van Beek's desi-style welcome for mother, wife in India wins internet

After V and Jungkook, viral photos of BTS' leader RM smoking leaves internet divided: 'Waiting for Jin, Jimin, J-hope'

Choti Diwali 2023: Why we celebrate it; know puja's shubh muhurat, rituals for Naraka Chaturdashi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICC Champions Trophy to become T20I tournament? Disney Star wants to...

Viral video: Passenger's clever hammock hack for a comfortable nap on crowded train impresses internet

US, Russia eagerly waiting for India to share information of Chandrayaan-3: Union Minister

First ever centurions from each country in ODI WC history

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Jungkook

6 Indian bowlers to attain no.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

After V and Jungkook, viral photos of BTS' leader RM smoking leaves internet divided: 'Waiting for Jin, Jimin, J-hope'

Salman Khan bashes Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting Neil Bhatt, netizens say 'biwi ki daant sun sun ke...'

Made her debut at 8, worked with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, almost gave up acting, can you recognize this actress?

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

After V and Jungkook, viral photos of BTS' leader RM smoking leaves internet divided: 'Waiting for Jin, Jimin, J-hope'

A photo of the BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon smoking went viral on social media, this pic left his fans and the internet divided.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

BTS members often make headlines for various reasons; fans want to know every small detail related to Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga, and V. However, on Friday night, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon started trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

The photo of the BTS leader smoking went viral on social media; and was actually shared by RM himself. However, this pic left his fans and the internet divided. Social media users slammed RM for smoking a millions of people follow him and get inspired by him. While others said that it is his personal choice, there is nothing wrong with smoking as he is an adult and can make his own decisions.

Take a look at their viral photo:

Sharing the photo, one of the social media users wrote, “people shitting and crying over Namjoon smoking like if anything he would be the first member to come to mind if you asked me who smokes sorry.” Commenting on the photo, one of the fans wrote, “hmm…then who do you think don’t smoke I think maybe only Jin and Jhope but the rest of them all do (not suprising since 1/2 of people I know here smoke and drinking culture here is big.”

The second one said, “Well we’ve seen Jungkook and Tae smoke but prior to that info I always thought Joon and then maybe JK smoke definitely.” The third one said, “support what they want, they often obey our wishes, so we also have to be able to accept what they do yorobun.” The fourth one said, “doesn’t make it ok or cool or whatever lame excuse fans are giving him. Also….so corny to post a smoke story, it’s giving try hard.”

The fifth one said, “Kim Namjoon when he realized that he didn't shared the IG story with close friends but with the whole world!!!”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

US, Russia eagerly waiting for India to share information of Chandrayaan-3: Union Minister

'Rakhi Sawant and I have...': Orry reveals exclusive details from bussing tables to being BFFs with Bollywood celebs

Made for Rs 15 crore, this film was blockbuster, earned over Rs 100 crore, related to Lord Krishna

‘Far too many Palestinians have been killed': US condemns civilian death toll in Gaza

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi & Sana become decision-makers, throw these 9 contestants out of race to power

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE