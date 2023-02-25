RRR mania: Film to get it's largest screening in US; this 2009 hit of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan to re-release worldwide

SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is creating waves across the world for over a year now, setting new box office records in territories like Japan and winning awards globally. Now, in the run-up to the Oscars, the film is getting a re-release in the United States in a bid to drum up support for it. But that’s not all, Rajamouli’s 2009 blockbuster Magadheera, which starred RRR’s Ram Charan, is also set to hit the screens again after 14 years.

On Thursday, Geetha Arts, the producers of the 2009 release tweeted that the film will be re-releasing in theatres worldwide on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, which falls on March 27. As per trade insiders, given that March 27 is a Monday, the film may be released in theatres on March 24, the preceding Friday. Distributors and producers are hoping that the hype around RRR and Charan’s popularity, the film will find success.

Magadheera is a fantasy action film that also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari, and Dev Gill. The reincarnation drama was high on action and the most expensive Telugu film made at that point of time. A resounding success, it grossed around Rs 150 crores becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films ever, giving a push to Ram Charan, Rajamouli, and Kajal’s careers.

Meanwhile, as the Oscars approach, RRR is also getting a second run at the American box office. The film’s hit song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Variance Films, the film’s distributor in the US, recently tweeted, “Let the CelebRRRation begin! S.S. Rajamouli's masterpiece #RRRMovie is roaring back to over 200 theaters nationwide starting March 3rd.” The celebration will begin with the world’s largest screening of the film in Los Angeles, where Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani will be special guests.