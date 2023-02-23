Critics Choice Super Awards: RRR bags three nominations; Ram Charan, Jr NTR pitted against Tom Cruise for acting prize

RRR

SS Rajamouli-directed RRR continues its victory march overseas, and the film has bagged three nominations in Critics Choice Super Awards. After bagging a Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu, and a nomination for the song at the Oscars 2023, the film has now secured three nominations in Critics Choice Awards.

RRR has been nominated under the Best Action Movie category with The Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The lead stars of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also competing with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Nicholas Cage for Best Actor in an Action Movie category. The nominations were confirmed by the SSPN Filmy page with a tweet that says, "@RRRMovie has bagged nominations in 2 categories at @CriticsChoice Awards. BEST ACTION MOVIE, BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE. #RamCharan #NTR #RRR #RRRMovie #SSRajamouli #CriticsChoiceAwards."

Here are the nominations

Last month in January, the team of RRR bagged an award under the Best Original Song category at Golden Globes Awards 2023. Naatu Naatu was a rage in India, and now it has also swept the international jury and audiences in awe, that's the reason why Naatu Naatu beat other nominations and won the Best Original Song trophy. In a video shared by RRR official page, we can see director Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR cheering loud and clapping after the presenter announced Naatu Naatu as the winner of Best Original Song. Music director MM Keeravani went ahead on the stage to receive the trophy.

In the Best Song category, Naatu Naatu competed with Where the Crawdads Sing' Carolina, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's Ciao Papa, Top Gun: Maverick's Hold My Hand, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up. RRR was released in India on March 25, 2022, with widespread critical and commercial success. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.