Actor Bimal Parmar's one-liner 'Jai Mataji Mitron' has made him a famous online personality

Bimal Parmar is the emerging star of social media who has charmed all with his acts.

The popularity of social media has exploded in the past few years, and it has become a launchpad for the next generation of talented artists who are abundantly showcasing their acting, singing, dancing, or any other skill in front of a global audience. While some are known names who have expanded their viewer base by entering into the social media arena, some were relatively unknown and have emerged as the most popular faces within a short period having gained an enormous fan base around multiple niche formats.

One such individual who has taken over social media by a storm is Bimal Parmar, the actor who has gained enough eminence and is predicted to be the next online rage.

'Jai Mataji Mitron' has become synonymous with Bimal Parmar as this one-liner connects him with the audience. The phrase has become so viral that Bimal is one of the most popular social media stars of the present time.

Thirty-five-year-old Bimal was born in Barwala, Gujarat, and grew up in the city of Ahmedabad. TikTok catapulted him to fame, and his videos became a rage in no time owing to its magnetic appeal and engaging content.

Gujarat had found its blue-eyed boy in Bimal Parmar as his online histrionics had found a huge fan base in no time. The proof of his immense popularity can be noticed when just by mentioning 'Jai Mataji Mitron', any inhabitant staying in this part of India will spell out his name.

Apart from being a famous online personality, he is also an actor who has worked in several short films and web series, which even includes a feature film named 'Jai Mataji'. The actor known for his fantastic comic timing is all set to rule the digital world with his talent.

Visit his YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCGt6OunIlOyqQLMDAw5rAvQ to have a glimpse of his talent.

Disclaimer: This is a Featured Content