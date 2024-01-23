Aarya 3 Antim Vaar trailer: Sushmita Sen wants to sacrifice herself for her children in Ram Madhvani's crime thriller

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Aarya 3 Antim Vaar trailer: Sushmita Sen wants to sacrifice herself for her children in Ram Madhvani's crime thriller

Apart from Sushmita Sen, the Ram Madhvani show Aarya also stars Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, and Viren Vazirani amongst others. The second part of Aarya Season 3 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The trailer for the second part of the third season of Aarya titled Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday, January 23. Sushmita Sen plays the titular character of Aarya Sareen, a powerful and strong lady who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime in the show created by Ram Madhvani.

Sharing the trailer on its social media channels, the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. (For the last time, the Tigress will do her final attack). #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th." The former Miss Universe also shared the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, "Your Aarya returns on 9th Feb 2024!!! It’s time for #AntimVaar #Season3 #part2 #officialtrailer #savethedate."

The trailer shows Aarya caught between the local drug kingpins as she plans to become the supplier for a Russian don. The cops plan to nab her and her family also doesn't trust her. She even plans to sacrifice herself for the safety of her three children. The two-minute-four-second-long video ends with Aarya getting shot right in the chest, leaving the audiences on a massive cliffhanger.

Aarya's first season, which premiered in June 2020, was even nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards, losing out to the spy thriller series Tehran from Israel. The second season came next year in 2021. Aarya is an official remake of the Dutch crime series Penoza that ran for five seasons from 2010 to 2017.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar ensemble cast includes Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, and Viren Vazirani amongst others. Aarya Seaon 3 Antim Vaar will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

READ | Animal OTT release cleared as co-producers settle legal dispute, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer set to stream on Netflix from...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE