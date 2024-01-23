Aarya 3 Antim Vaar trailer: Sushmita Sen wants to sacrifice herself for her children in Ram Madhvani's crime thriller

Apart from Sushmita Sen, the Ram Madhvani show Aarya also stars Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, and Viren Vazirani amongst others. The second part of Aarya Season 3 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

The trailer for the second part of the third season of Aarya titled Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday, January 23. Sushmita Sen plays the titular character of Aarya Sareen, a powerful and strong lady who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime in the show created by Ram Madhvani.

Sharing the trailer on its social media channels, the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. (For the last time, the Tigress will do her final attack). #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th." The former Miss Universe also shared the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, "Your Aarya returns on 9th Feb 2024!!! It’s time for #AntimVaar #Season3 #part2 #officialtrailer #savethedate."

The trailer shows Aarya caught between the local drug kingpins as she plans to become the supplier for a Russian don. The cops plan to nab her and her family also doesn't trust her. She even plans to sacrifice herself for the safety of her three children. The two-minute-four-second-long video ends with Aarya getting shot right in the chest, leaving the audiences on a massive cliffhanger.

Aarya's first season, which premiered in June 2020, was even nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards, losing out to the spy thriller series Tehran from Israel. The second season came next year in 2021. Aarya is an official remake of the Dutch crime series Penoza that ran for five seasons from 2010 to 2017.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar ensemble cast includes Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, and Viren Vazirani amongst others. Aarya Seaon 3 Antim Vaar will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.



