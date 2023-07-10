Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

KGF maker Prashanth Neel is a big fan of Tinnu Anand's performance as Nathu in 1990's drama Agneepath. He is known to have seen the movie a number of times.

Tinnu Anand informed that the director does not only address the primary actors of the movie like Prabhas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran but also the junior artists during a shot, “Unlike here in Bollywood, where the director is sitting inside a tent and his assistants are passing on the messages. They’re adding their own instructions to what the director has given them. Prashant Neel walks through a crowd telling everyone what he wants them to do, which is a great quality.”

When the KGF director approached Tinu Anand

When Prashanth Neel approached Tinnu Anand for Salaar, he told him, “I just want you to be that character in this film. Don’t worry about the dialogue. Just speak your mind about what the scene is demanding and do it your way. I’ll just be a guiding factor as to I want it like this, or I don’t want it like that.’’

He also told Tinnu Anand about some of the directors he looks up to for inspiration “I admired Mukul Anand and I admired you (Tinnu), and I obviously admired Bachchan in Agneepath. I’m just very inspired by Agneepath.”

About Salaar

While Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the leading lady of the drama, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju will essay secondary characters in the forthcoming Tollywood drama.

Bankrolled by the prestigious banner of Hombale Films, Ravi Basrur has provided the songs and background score of the movie. Bhuvan Gowda has cranked the camera for the flick, whereas Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor.