Feroz Abbas Khan’s stage adaptation of Mughal-E-Azam wins hearts

K Asif's historical drama Mughal-E-Azam is a timeless classic that is adored by movie buffs even today. Now, Feroz Abbas Khan has turned the epic tale into a musical play. The play opened at The Lyric Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The team is presently on a U.S. tour that will include stops in Atlanta, New York City, and Baltimore. The three-hour-long play has retained most of the evergreen songs and dialogues from the film.

Talking to The Times Of India, Feroz Abbas Khan opened up about the tremendous response to his latest outing.

He was quoted as saying, “From the start when I planned this musical stage play I wanted it to convey the epic grandeur of the original. Hence no compromises on the quality of stage sound and props. We are here in the US for a 14-city tour and we are staging our show in the best theatres in all the cities of the US. We’ve covered three cities so far and it has been an experience that I cannot put into words. Three generations of Indians, some of them in wheelchairs, thronging to the theatres… I wish you were here to see for yourself what Mughal-e-Azam means to Indians over here in America.”

Lata Mangeshkar's tracks from Mughal-E-Azam including Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Beqas Pe Karam Kijiye, and Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal Chhed Gayo have been included in the play.

Talking on the subject, Feroz Abbas Khan said, “My artistes sing those songs of Lataji live on stage. No recorded songs, all done live each time in every city. My stage adaptation of Mughal-E-Azam is a tribute to K Asif, Lataji and Naushad saab. Every performance begins with a recorded message from Lataji. I had a very special rapport with her. I remember when Lataji was in London she had come all the way to Leicester to see our performance of Tumhari Amrita. She was very excited about Mughal-E-Azam going on stage. Sadly she is not here to see what we’ve done. But I hope she is smiling from above, as are K Asif, Shakeel Badayuni, Naushad, Dilip Kumar saab and Madhubala.”

Released in cinema halls on August 5, 1960, Mughal-E-Azam took a long time to be made. The highly-acclaimed drama starred Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Madhubala in lead roles.