Niharika Konidela’s Instagram revelation: Husband ‘Chaitanya [Jonnalagadda] and i have decided to mutually part ways’

The couple has filed for divorce in court. (Credits: Instagram)

Niharika Konidela recently shared the news of her separation with husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on her Instagram page. She is a well-known personality in the South film industry and the niece of Tollywood superstar, Chiranjeevi. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is a business strategist working at a multinational company in Hyderabad. Niharika, who hails from a family with a rich legacy in the film industry, tied the knot with Chaitanya in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. Rumors about their separation had been circulating for some time, with Niharika finally deciding to address them head-on through an Instagram post.

Niharika Konidela officially announced that she and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have mutually decided to part ways. Niharika expressed gratitude to her family and friends for their support during this challenging time and appealed for privacy as the duo start their new lives. The couple has filed for divorce in court, and Niharika requested kindness and sensitivity from the public as they embark on this new chapter.

Niharika Konidela’s statement read, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding.”

Although the exact reasons behind their split isn’t clear, reports suggest that irreconcilable differences could be a factor. Speculation about their separation started in March when both Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda deleted photos of each other from their social media accounts and unfollowed one another on Instagram. They also removed all their wedding and vacation pictures from their social media handles.

Also, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s absence from significant family events, including Varun Tej’s engagement and the cradle ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter, Klin Kaara, further fuelled the rumors.

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is a professional working in the corporate sector and is the son of J Prabhakar Rao, the inspector general of police in Guntur. Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor and producer Konidela Nagendra (also known as Naga Babu) and his wife, Padmaja Konidela.