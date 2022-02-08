Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

WBMCC NEET Round 1 candidate list 2021 to be announced TODAY - How to check seat allotment result at wbmcc.nic.in

This list will have the names of candidates who have successfully enrolled for the counselling process and submitted their college choices.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

WBMCC NEET Round 1 candidate list 2021 to be announced TODAY - How to check seat allotment result at wbmcc.nic.in

The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) will announce the NEET Round 1 candidate list 2021 today, February 08, 2022. The candidate list will be published on the official website wbmcc.nic.in, after 4 pm. As per the latest public notice, the seat allotment results for Round 1 will be announced tomorrow, February 9, 2022, post 4 pm.

 This list will have the names of candidates who have successfully enrolled for the counselling process and submitted their college choices. 

Candidates with allotted seats need to report to their respective colleges for document verification from February 10 to 12, 2022 from 10 am to 4 pm. 

WBMCC 2021 Say Allotment Result: How to check 

Step 1: Visit wbmcc.nic.in - the official website of WBMCC

Step 2: Click on the “Provisional Allotment Result” link on the homepage under the “Online Services” section.

Step 3: A new page will open asking for stream. 

Step 4: Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click ‘Submit’ for checking the seat allotment result.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use or reference.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.