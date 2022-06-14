WBJEE 2022 Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results to be declared on June 17, know steps to download scores

File Photo

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all set to declare the results of WBJEE 2022 on June 17, 2022. After they are released, candidates will be able to check their WBJEE 2022 results on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Speaking about the same, the Board released a notice that read, "The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 (WBJEE 2022) for admission into Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities/ Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on Friday, 17th June 2022."

WBJEE 2022 Result: Steps to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Once results are announced, click on the link reading "WBJEE Result 2022" on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The WBJEE Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Notably, WBJEE 2022 exam was held on April 30, 2022, in an offline mode. It is also important to note that to access the results, students will have to submit their application number and date of birth as noted on the admit card.

Through WBJEE, students will get admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in West Bengal.