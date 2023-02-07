WB Madhyamik Board Exam 2023 admit card to release on February 13: Know important details

WBBSE Madhyamik admit card 2023 | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released an official notification stating that the WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 will be released on February 13. The WB Class 10 Board Exam 2023 admit card can be collected by the Head of the Institution from the Camp Offices organised by the Board.

As per the official notice, the admit cards of the candidates appearing for the Madhyamik examination will be distributed via respective Camp Offices on February 13 between 11 am to 5 pm. The Heads of the Institution can collect it from the camp offices.

The candidates appearing for the Class 10 board examination in the state can collect the admit card from their schools from February 15. Candidates can notify the board on any discrepancy by submitting a written application on the Regional Council Offices of the Board. The last date to raise objections is February 20. No application for such correction will be entertained after the above-mentioned date.

The WBBSE Class 10th examination is scheduled to be held from February 23 through March 4. The duration of the examination will be three hours and fifteen minutes will be given for reading the question paper. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBBSE.