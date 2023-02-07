CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card: Know how to download hall ticket online

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

Many media outlets are claiming that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card has been released is false. CBSE has not released the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 yet. Millions of Class 10, 12 students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the admit card for the board exam 2023. As per reports, the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 admit card is likely to be released by today (February 7) evening.

The CBSE Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin on February 15, hence, it is assumed that the admit cards will be released soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 at the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the exam hall. Without the CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card, no candidates will be allowed to appear for the board exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download