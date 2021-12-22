UPTET 2021 new schedule released, exam to be conducted on THIS date

The new dates for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 have been announced on the official website of the examinations. Though the exam was scheduled for this year, the UPTET 2021 will now be conducted in January 2022.

According to the official notification, the UPTET 2021 examination will now be conducted on January 23, 2022. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on November 28 this year but was postponed by the UP government until further notice.

While postponing the exam, the state government had said that the new dates would be out within one month. Now, it has been announced that the UPTET 2021 examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022.

Click here for the UPTET 2021 revised exam schedule

This year, a large number of candidates are supposed to appear for the examination. A total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state, while 8,73,553 have registered to appear in it in the second shift, making the total number of candidates over 21 lakh.

The UPTET 2021 examinations were supposed to be conducted in November this year but were postponed due to a paper leak. The government had announced the news and said that the matter was being investigated by the authorities.

Announcing the news, UP's Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi had said, “UPTET 2021 examination has been cancelled following information of paper leak. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month. Investigation to be conducted by UP STF.”

The UPTET examination is conducted every year by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board for the recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary Level teachers for schools based in the state. The exam scheduled for this year was postponed, and will now be held on January 23, 2022.