UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 DECLARED: Aditya Srivastava gets AIR 1, results out on upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in

Aditya Srivastava clinched the first position with AIR 1, followed by Animesh Pradhan securing AIR 2, and Donuru Ananya Reddy at AIR 3.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the Civil Services 2023 examination on Tuesday (April 16) on the official websites – upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

This year, Aditya Srivastava clinched the first position with AIR 1, followed by Animesh Pradhan securing AIR 2, and Donuru Ananya Reddy at AIR 3. As many as 1,016 candidates have cleared Civil Services Exam 2023.

In the 2022 results, Ishita Kishore secured AIR 1, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra. Similarly, in the 2021 examination, Shruti Sharma emerged as the topper. Additionally, in the 2021 results, all three top positions were secured by women, with Ankita Agarwal at AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh at AIR 3.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.