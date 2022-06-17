UP Health Worker Training Notification 2022: Apply for 660 seats, know eligibility, how to apply

File photo

Director General (Training) Medical Health and Family Welfare, U.P (DGMH) has released the official Notification for 1 years Training Course for Health workers (Male) in 11 Training Centres in 660 Seats. The last date to apply is July 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dgmhup.gov.in.

UP Health Worker Training Admission 2022 Details

Exam: 1-year Training Course for Health Worker (Male)

No. of Seats: 660

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 12th (Intermediate) Exam Passed with 45% Marks.

Age Limit: 17 to 35 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through debit card/credit card/net banking.

For General Candidates: 200/-

For SC/ST/OBC Candidates: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official Website dgmhup.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: June 10, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 10, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: July 10, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit. (High School & Intermediate Marks)