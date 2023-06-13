UGC NET Phase I June Session Exam begins today, check last minute tips, exam guidelines

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the UGC NET Phase I June Session Exam from today - June 13, 2023. The exam will conclude on June 17 and will be held by NTA in CBT mode. The exam city intimation slip has been issued by NTA on June 10 and admit card on June 11. UGC NET June 2023 exam will be held for 83 subjects.

The second stage UGC NET exam will be held from June 19 to 22. Those who qualify for the UGC NET exam become eligible for the assistant professorship and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam will have to reach the exam center one hour before the scheduled time.

Candidates must carry UGC NET Exam Admit Card with them.

Carry one photo ID proof like an Aadhaar card along with you to the exam center.

It will also be necessary to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. You can carry a bottle of hand sanitizer with you.

Candidates should carry at least two black or blue ballpoint pens with them. A pencil, eraser, and scale can also be kept together.

It is prohibited to keep items like mobile phones, smart watches, cameras, Bluetooth, and pendrive while giving the exam.