TS ICET 2020: Admit cards to be released soon, check @icet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the admit cards for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 exams soon. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website-icet.tsche.ac.in

The board had informed that the admit cards for the exam will be available for download on the official website from 4 PM.

The exam will be conducted on September 30, and October 1, 2020.

Candidates take the exams to seek admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A.courses (full time/part-time/evening/distance mode) offered by various universities.

The last date for submission and registration of the online application form with a late fee of Rs 1000/- is extended till September 26, 2020.

The preliminary answer key will be released on October 7, 2020.

Steps to download the admit card for TS ICET 2020 exams:

Step 1. Visit the official website-icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2. In the website, click on the link-“TS ICET admit card 2020”

Step 3. Enter the application number, roll number and other necessary details.

Step 4. Click on Login.

Step 5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The result is expected to be announced on October 23, 2020.