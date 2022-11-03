Manabadi TS SSC Board Exam 2023 BIG UPDATE! Class 10 exam for 6 paper not 11

TS SSC Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana government has announced that this year the SSC or class 10 board exams will be conducted for 6 papers, instead of 11 papers. The director of school education has issued an order in this regard. Due to the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities conducted 6 papers instead of 11 for 10 exams even last year.

The six papers that will be conducted this year for classes 10 include-- Telugu, English, mathematics, general science and social science. There was only one exam for the Hindi subject. However, according to the latest order issued by the government, the exam will be conducted with a total of 6 papers, one paper for all subjects.

The TS SSC board exam 2023 has been scheduled for March. The 2023 academic session began late due to the rains and other factors. Even books were provided late this year. Hence, there was a possibility that the board would delay the exams but as per the academic calendar released by the board clarifies that the exam will be conducted in the last week of March.

Read: UGC NET Result 2022: NTA to declare result soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download



Students will have to pay an examination fees of Rs 125 to the headmasters of the schools they study in between October 31 to November 15. Those who do not pay the fee during the given period can pay a late fee. The SSC board has provided an opportunity to pay late fees till December 29. Students who have previously failed to pay the fee by Nov 15 will have to pay an additional Rs 100.

If there are more than three subjects they have to pay Rs 125. Further, the board has said that Rs 60 per subject must be paid for vocational courses. Those candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and appearing for the exam for the first time have been exempted from fees if their family income is less than Rs 24,000 in urban areas and Rs 20,000 in rural areas.