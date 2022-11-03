UGC NET Result 2022: NTA to declare result soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

UGC NET Result 2022 to be declared soon by National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once released, UGC NET result will be available on the official website, ntaresults.nic.in. UGC NET final answer key 2022 was released by NTA on November 1, 2022. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official site of UGC NET.

UGC NET is held to decide the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The NTA closed the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key on 26 October. The result and final answer key will be published soon.

The UGC NET exam 2022 was conducted on various dates- July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022.

UGC Net result 2022: Steps to check