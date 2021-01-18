CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister makes big announcement for class 10, 12 students

Amid rising grievances of students and teachers over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday (January 18) said that the questions of these important exams will be based on the reduced syllabus as per the 2020 curriculum announced keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. However, for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET will not be held as per reduced syllabus. Students appearing for these exams will have to study the full syllabus.

Addressing a webinar with students and faculty of the Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country, the education minister addressed the queries of the students.

Here are the demands raised by students during webinar with Minister Pokhriyal:

1. Conduct Class 9th and 11th exams online

The Education Minister decided not to respond directly but said that the CBSE and other boards are aware of the hardships faced by the students this academic session due to COVID-19 and this is the reason why exams are based on the reduced syllabus.

2. Postpone JEE Main, NEET 2021

The minister said that it is not easy to postpone these competitive exams in 2021.

3. Online school instead of offline classes

Pokhriyal said that online classes will remain an option for students who are not able to physically join the school.