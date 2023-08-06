Headlines

Meet CEO of Isha Ambani's Rs 16.98 trillion company, set to compete with Zara, H&M and more

Meet Riya Philip, bus driver's daughter from Naxal Sukma who bagged high paying job in London; whopping salary is...

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Manipur violence: Bishnupur turns epicenter for ethnic clashes again; know why district is burning

Ranveer, Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to become sixth Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet CEO of Isha Ambani's Rs 16.98 trillion company, set to compete with Zara, H&M and more

Meet Riya Philip, bus driver's daughter from Naxal Sukma who bagged high paying job in London; whopping salary is...

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

8 most populated countries in the world

Deadly Beauties: 10 Most poisonous snakes in India

Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Mind-boggling Instagram fees charged by Indian celebs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Ranveer, Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to become sixth Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Riya Philip, bus driver's daughter from Naxal Sukma who bagged high paying job in London; whopping salary is...

Riya bagged the job of a nurse at a government hospital in London.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Serving as a source of inspiration for many in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, where the Naxals once ran their writ, the daughter of a retired bus driver secured a job at a government hospital in London.

Hailing from Naxal-infested Dornapal in the Sukma district, Riya Philip overcame all the hurdles — the fear of Red terror and grinding poverty — that came her way in her determined and relentless pursuit of success.

Overcoming fiscal stress and other obstacles, Riya bagged the job of a nurse at a government hospital in London. Riya's accomplishment has not filled her family members and relatives with pride but has also inspired others to chase similar dreams. 

Riya’s mother Sholly Philip is a teacher at a private school while her father, Ritesh Philip, works as a bus driver at the same school. Earlier, Riya's family resided in Dubbatota village. 

However, they later moved to Dornapal for fear of Naxals. Despite being in dire straits, Sholly and Ramesh invested their all into ensuring a good education for their children. Sensing that their children were taking an interest in their studies, the couple decided to push them into chasing a better life and future.

"With dreams of a high school education, Riya shifted to Jagdalpur and thereafter, moved to Bengaluru to pursue nursing studies. She served at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital for two years," Riya’s father told ANI. Eventually, Riya received a job offer from London. 

"To meet her requirement of Rs 3 lakh for travelling to the United Kingdom, we had to mortgage our house," he added.

Brimming with pride, her father informed further that she now has a job with an annual package of Rs 21 lakh. With a monthly salary of one lakh eighty thousand, Riya is now an inspiration for women from underprivileged backgrounds.

Her remarkable journey from darkness to light also illustrates how education has deeper inroads into the remote Sukma district. Her inspiring life story also testifies to her hard work and unflinching support from her family. Her achievement has also brought immense joy to her relatives.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Elgar case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Meet IAS Saumya Pandey: BTech graduate, college topper, who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt with AIR...

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks 'breathtaking' in first look poster from horror-comedy, fans say ‘beyond gorgeous’

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: New vacancies announced for 323 posts, check how to apply, eligibility

Woman fakes cleaning drive on beach, leaves garbage bag behind; Viral video angers internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE