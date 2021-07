RBSE Class 12 result 2021: Rajasthan Board to declare class 12 result today at 4pm -How to check online

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare RBSE Class 12 result 2021 today (July 24). Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Rajasthan Board Result for Class 12 results at 4 pm on July 24, an official statement said. Students can check their RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2021 online at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Around 9.5 lakh students have registered for the RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 exam this year. The Class 12 results were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases in India. The Rajasthan Board later released the evaluation criteria.

For Class 12 theory exams, students' performance in the Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration. 45 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 20 per cent to class 11 performance, and another 20 per cent to class 12 internal exam marks.

RBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check

- Go to the official site of Rajasthan results on rajresults.nic.in.

- On the home page, click on the result link.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the RBSE 12th Result 2021 and download it.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.