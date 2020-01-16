RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019: Last date for registration process today, apply @ rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019: The last date of enrollment for the Reserve Bank of India Assistant Exam 2019 application process is on Thursday (today). Candidates who have still not filed their respective forms can do so at the official website- rbi.org.in

The official notification released by RBI stated that there are as many as 926 vacancies across various branches for the post of Assistant in the Reserve Bank of India.

RBI Assistant Online Preliminary Exam is likely to be held on February 14 and 15 whereas the main exam will be held on March.

Steps to apply online for RBI Assistant Recruitment exam 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website-rbi.org.in.

Step 2. After clicking on the link- 'notification Related Announcements’-go to December 23 notifications and select '‘Recruitment for the post of Assistants.’

Step 3. Click on the link-'Click here for new registration.'

Step 4. Six sections needs to be filled-"Basic info", "Photo and signature", "Details", "Preview", "Upload", "Payment."

Step 5. Fill all the necessary details and click on submit.

The Basic Pay for an RBI Assistant is Rs. 14,650/- every month in addition to the Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc.

RBI Assistant Exam 2020 is conducted in three phases-Prelims, Mains, Language Proficiency Test (LPT).