BSER Rajasthan Board 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Details Here

Rajasthan Board 10, 12 Supplementary result had been declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

RBSE Rajasthan Board supplementary result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 supplementary results have been declared at the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER).  To check the Rajasthan board supplementary exams 2022 Class 10, 12 result 2022 candidates need their BSER 10th, 12th supplementary exam roll numbers.

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the link of the designated supplementary result 2022 link
  • Enter roll numbers in the login window
  • Submit and access the RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result 2022.

RBSE announced the board’s Class 10 BSER results on June 13. Out of the total 10,36,626 students who registered for the RBSE Class 10th exams, as many as 8,77,849, or 82.89 per cent, students qualified for BSER 10th exams. 

The exam conducting body had allowed the students who could not qualify for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams to appear for supplementary exams. The Class 12th BSER exam result was declared on June 6.

