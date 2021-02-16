OPJS University is planning to conduct Inter University Boxing Championship: Dr Rakesh Seharawat, Chairman

Every year OPJS University participates in this championship but this year they are planning to organize it.

The sports administration of the university are planning to conduct Inter University Boxing Championship. Every year OPJS University participates in this championship but this year they are planning to organize it.

As everyone is aware about the ongoing pandemic and its consequences on the normal functioning on the various administration of the universities, once the All India Inter University Association grants the permission, then OPJS will fully fleged conduct the Boxing Championship.

The university will follow the strict rules and regulations that are need to be taken care in this pandemic. And for these precautions they have already started working on it.

For the proper conduct with the rules and regulations keeping in mind, OPJS have gymasim hall where the boxing events take place.

Getting inspired from Dr. Jogender Singh, International Boxer, Founder Chairman of OPJS University and founder of OK Life Care the university management took this mesmerizing step.

OPJS University (Om Parkash Jogender Singh University) is a State University located in Churu District of Rajasthan, India.

This University is spread over 32 Acres of land surrounded by Aravali Hills in pollution free, lush green and eco friendly environment. The whole campus is wi-fi enabled with ultra modern smart classes for efficient and effective teaching.

University offers plethora of courses in the fields of Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, Business Education, Agriculture Studies Etc.

The college suppoorts the moto of knowledge with wisdom. As all are aware of the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19 has stopped the smooth functioning of our educational and sports institutions.

The management has decided to take all the necessary precautions, if the All India Inter Association grants the permission. This is a situation where the decision should be taken keeping everyone's perspective in mind especially for all the sports students.

So pull up your socks and its show time now, after months of sitting at home and practicing, the time has come to showcase your talents.

