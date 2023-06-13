NTA NEET UG 2023 Result likely today at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates, step-by-step process to download scores

The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to declare the NEET UG 2023 Result and NEET UG final answer key today - June 13, 2023. The date of time of the release of the result and final answer key has not been officially shared by NTA yet. When released, candidates will be able to check their scores and download the final answer key through the official site of NTA NEET - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the result, NTA will also release the toppers' names and category-wise cut-off marks, and percentile ranks. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam this year.

NTA NEET UG 2023: Step-by-step process to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to log in with their credentials details.

READ | UGC NET Phase I June Session Exam begins today, check last minute tips, exam guidelines

Step 3: The NEET UG 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the NEET UG 2023 result and take a printout for future reference.

This year NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till June 6, 2023.

NTA NEET UG 2023: Important details to know

To check the NEET UG 2023 results, candidates will have to log in to the official online portal. To log in, candidates will need to enter details such as