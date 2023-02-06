Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2023: Application process, registration date, eligibility, syllabus, exam date

NEET UG 2023 exam: The application forms will be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

File photo

NTA NEET UG 2023 entrance exam latest updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) to begin the registration process for NEET UG 2023 exam soon. NTA is likely to announce the NEET UG 2023 registration soon. Official notification will be released by the NTA on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the NTA official calendar, the NEET UG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. Aspirants for NEET UG 2023 will be able to submit their applications on neet.nta.nic.in after the registration procedure will begin.

The NEET (UG) 2022 would be conducted in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The NEET UG 2023 exam aspirants will need to submit documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, etc. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Syllabus

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility

Candidates should have passed class 10+2 or are in their Class 12 and must have the subjects Biology, Chemistry and Physics to appear for the NEET UG examination.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to register

  • Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2023 registration process
  • Register and proceed with the application
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay application fee
  • Take printout for future reference.
