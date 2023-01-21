NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card released, check direct download link and other details here

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2023 Session 1 admit card has been released today (January 21). JEE Main session 1 hall ticket is available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

The JEE Main 2023 first session is scheduled to be held from January 24 to February 1 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

Exam city intimation slip: released

Downloading Admit Cards: January 21, 2023

Dates of Exam: January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download