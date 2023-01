File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2023 Session 1 admit card today. JEE Main session 1 hall ticket is available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main Session 1 admit card

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download