NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC releases important notice, details here

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC recently released an important notice regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) 2022 Counselling.

The official notification states that candidates, who have registered for the NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling can resign the seat till November 2, 7 pm. After the said time, those candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.

Candidates can check the official notice regarding the NEET UG counselling 2022 from the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in. Candidates who want to resign must note that their resignation letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college. If candidates fail to do so then the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

NEET UG Rcounselling registration 2022: Important dates

The NEET UG 2022 registration process for Round 2 will start on November 2 and will end on November 7. The choice filling facility will open on November 3 and will close on November 8. The seat allotment processing will be done on November 9 and 10 and result will be released on November 11.