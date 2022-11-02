Search icon
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, check steps to apply

Eligible candidates will be able to register themselves online via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to start the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration today - November 2, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to register themselves online via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in. 

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates 

The deadline to apply for MBBS/BDS/ B.Sc Nursing courses counselling will end on November 7, 2022.

The choice filling can be done between November 3 and November 8, 2022. 

Processing of Seat Allotment: November 9 and November 10, 2022. 

The result will be released on November 11, 2022

Selected candidates will have to report between November 12 and November 18, 2022. 

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on Submit. 

Step 4: Fill in the required details and pay the application fee online

Step 5: Click on Submit 

Step 6: Download the confirmation page

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future use. 

For the unversed, the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC had asked the prospects to resign from their seat of Round 1 till November 1, 2022, up to 5 pm after which they will be considered as part of Round 2 of counselling.

