National Science Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with family and friends

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28th every year. This day is celebrated to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. National Science Day is celebrated to promote and recognise the significance and contributions of scientists and researchers to society.

On this occasion, here are some quotes that you can send to your family and friends:

National Science Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes

"Science is a way of thinking much more than it is a body of knowledge." - Carl Sagan "The important thing in science is not so much to obtain new facts as to discover new ways of thinking about them." - William Lawrence Bragg "The science of today is the technology of tomorrow." - Edward Teller "Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition." - Adam Smith "Science is organized knowledge. Wisdom is organized life." - Immanuel Kant "The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and all science." - Albert Einstein "Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind." - Albert Einstein "Science and technology revolutionize our lives, but memory, tradition and myth frame our response." - Arthur Schlesinger

