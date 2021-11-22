MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 datesheet released - Check subject-wise timetable

The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has notified the timetable for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2022. The MPBSE Class 10 board exams will begin from February 18 whereas Class 12 students will start appearing for their board exams a day earlier from February 17, 2022. The dates are revised from the earlier MPBSE datesheet which scheduled the exams to begin from February 12, 2022.
Earlier, the MPBSE had informed about changes in the marking scheme for both the theory and practical exams during the 2022 boards. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be set for theory and while practical and project works will carry 20 marks for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.
As per MPBSE statement, both Class 10 and 12 theory papers will be trifurcated into objective questions carrying 40% marks, subjective questions for 40% and 20% for analytical questions.
Students can visit the MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in to read notification regarding board exams 2022. Please refer to the below table for the dates for Madhya Pradesh board exams 2022 released by MPBSE.
MPBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 date sheet
|
Date
|
Exam
|
February 18
|
Hindi
|
February 22
|
Mathematics
|
February 24
|
Urdu
|
February 26
|
Social Science
|
March 2
|
Science
|
March 5
|
English
|
March 8
|
Sanskrit
|
March 9
|
Marathi, Gujarat, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting (Deaf & Dumb students), Music (Blind Students)
|
March 10
|
National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF)
MPBSE Class 12 board exam 2022 date sheet
|
Date
|
Exam
|
February 17
|
English
|
February 19
|
Hindi
|
February 21
|
Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Vocational Paper 1
|
February 23
|
Biotechnology, Indian Music
|
February 24
|
Biology
|
February 25
|
Political Science, Vocational Paper 2
|
February 28
|
Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Drawing & Painting, Home Management Nutrition & Textile, Vocational Paper 3
|
March 3
|
Mathematics
|
March 4
|
Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Arts Stream), Drawing & Designing, Book-Keeping & Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
|
March 7
|
Informatic Practices
|
March 9
|
Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology & Health
|
March 10
|
Urdu, Marathi
|
March 11
|
National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), Physical Education
|
March 12
|
Sanskrit