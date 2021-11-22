MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 datesheet released - Check subject-wise timetable

The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has notified the timetable for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2022. The MPBSE Class 10 board exams will begin from February 18 whereas Class 12 students will start appearing for their board exams a day earlier from February 17, 2022. The dates are revised from the earlier MPBSE datesheet which scheduled the exams to begin from February 12, 2022.

Earlier, the MPBSE had informed about changes in the marking scheme for both the theory and practical exams during the 2022 boards. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be set for theory and while practical and project works will carry 20 marks for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

As per MPBSE statement, both Class 10 and 12 theory papers will be trifurcated into objective questions carrying 40% marks, subjective questions for 40% and 20% for analytical questions.

Students can visit the MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in to read notification regarding board exams 2022. Please refer to the below table for the dates for Madhya Pradesh board exams 2022 released by MPBSE.

MPBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 date sheet

Date Exam February 18 Hindi February 22 Mathematics February 24 Urdu February 26 Social Science March 2 Science March 5 English March 8 Sanskrit March 9 Marathi, Gujarat, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting (Deaf & Dumb students), Music (Blind Students) March 10 National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF)

MPBSE Class 12 board exam 2022 date sheet