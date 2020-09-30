MHT CET 2020: Admit cards released for PCM group, check @mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Headlines

Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi; check list and other details

Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK match called off after rain plays spoilsport, Pakistan reach Super 4 stage

India beat Pakistan in penalty shootout to win Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

Watch: Haris Rauf's aggressive sendoff to Ishan Kishan after ending 82-run knock in IND vs PAK match goes viral

Is drinking milk at night before going to sleep healthy?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India beat Pakistan in penalty shootout to win Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

Watch: Haris Rauf's aggressive sendoff to Ishan Kishan after ending 82-run knock in IND vs PAK match goes viral

Is drinking milk at night before going to sleep healthy?

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

Before Jawan, 9 films where Shah Rukh Khan aced double role

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Vivek Agnihotri says he will watch first day first show of Jawan, asks Shah Rukh Khan's fan to help him in...

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

HomeEducation

Education

MHT CET 2020: Admit cards released for PCM group, check @mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET exam for the PCM group will be held from October 12 to 20, 2020, at exam centres crisscrossing the states.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 examinations admit cards have been released by the Maharashtra CET Cell. Candidates can download the admit cards for the PCM group on the official website-mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The  MHT CET exam for the PCM group will be held from October 12 to 20, 2020, at exam centres crisscrossing the states.

It is to be noted that the admit cards for the PCB group is already out on the official website.

Steps to download the MHT CET admit card 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link-'Click here to download MHT-CET 2020 HallTicket'

Step 3. Enter the application number.

Step 4. Enter the hall ticket number.

Step 5. Select the subject PCB or PCM

Step 6. Click on search.

Step 7. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 examinations is taken by students to get admission into UG courses, i.e. engineering and technology, pharmacy & Pharm. D and agriculture at various colleges in Maharashtra. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: What happens if India vs Pakistan match is washed out due to rain?

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What to do with the Rakhi after Raksha Bandhan? Know here

Meet Samridhi Aggarwal Walia, woman who built Rs 250 crore firm in 1 year

‘I don’t have an ego': Mohammed Shami's insights on bowling with the new or old ball prior to India's Asia Cup opener

Meet chairman of Rs 90914 crore firm, son of billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, salary is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE