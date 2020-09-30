MHT CET 2020: Admit cards released for PCM group, check @mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET exam for the PCM group will be held from October 12 to 20, 2020, at exam centres crisscrossing the states.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 examinations admit cards have been released by the Maharashtra CET Cell. Candidates can download the admit cards for the PCM group on the official website-mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the admit cards for the PCB group is already out on the official website.

Steps to download the MHT CET admit card 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link-'Click here to download MHT-CET 2020 HallTicket'

Step 3. Enter the application number.

Step 4. Enter the hall ticket number.

Step 5. Select the subject PCB or PCM

Step 6. Click on search.

Step 7. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 examinations is taken by students to get admission into UG courses, i.e. engineering and technology, pharmacy & Pharm. D and agriculture at various colleges in Maharashtra.