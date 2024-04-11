Twitter
Meet woman who was married at 14, had two kids by 18, resumed her studies, cracked UPSC to become IPS officer with AIR..

N. Ambika battled the adversity of child marriage, being married to a police constable at the young age of 14 in Tamil Nadu. By 18, she had become a mother of two daughters.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Some people reach the lowest point of their lives at a very young age but their confidence and determination stands unfazed and they end up bouncing back in life with extraordinary success.

We are talking about IPS N. Ambika who has etched her story and is a beacon of success.

N. Ambika battled the adversity of child marriage, being married to a police constable at the young age of 14 in Tamil Nadu. By 18, she had become a mother of two daughters. However, she persisted and remained undeterred and paid heed to her lost dreams.

The origin of her IPS journey dates back to a republic day parade, where her husband's salutes to IPS officers inspired her to become one.

Thereafter, Ambika's journey to become an IPS officer started even before she finished her 10th grade. Undeterred, she did her 10th and 12th qualifications from a private institution, and subsequently finished her graduation. Thereafter, she shifted to Chennai to prepare for the UPSC. Meanwhile, her husband took the responsibility of nurturing their children while doing his own professional duties.

However, Ambik’s journey was hindered by numerous challenges. Failing thrice in UPSC, Ambika's husband advised her to return home. Unfazed, she was fixated on her dreams and gave her fourth attempt in 2008, wherein she finally cracked UPSC Civil Service Examination. 

Posted in the Maharashtra Cadre, she currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

 
