Education

Meet man who quit IPS to become IAS officer after failing 3 dozen exams

Vijay Vardhan kept learning from his mistakes. He first became an IPS officer.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

The story of Vijay Vardhan is inspirational. He is a man who failed in almost all government exams. He, however, later cracked the toughest exam in the country, UPSC. All these failures couldn’t dampen his hope. He trusted his abilities and focussed on his goal. The result of his perseverance is: He is now an IAS officer.

He is originally from Haryana. He failed in 35 competitive exams. He didn’t lose hope. In 2018, he cleared UPSC with 104th rank.

Vijay Vardhan kept learning from his mistakes. He first became an IPS officer. He wasn’t satisfied with the result. He cracked UPSC again and became an IAS officer.

He was born and raised in Haryana’s Sirsa. He did electronics engineering from Hisar. He later went to Delhi to prepare for UPSC. He took 35 exams and kept failing. He even failed in several UPSC attempts.

He cracked UPSC twice – 2018 and 2021.

His advice to youngsters: always believe in yourself. He once said the aspirant is her best instructor.

