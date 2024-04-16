Education

Meet UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava who got AIR 1 in UPSC CSE exams 2023, he is from...

The UPSC CSE 2024 results can be checked on the commission's websites, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission has released the final results of the Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE 2024). The results can be checked on the commission's websites, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in. The first spot in the 2022-23 UPSC CSE final exams was bagged by Aditya Srivastava who secured an All India Rank 1 followed by Animesh Pradhan who secured the second rank. Donuru Ananya Reddy has secured the third spot in the UPSC final result.

