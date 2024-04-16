Twitter
Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

Elon Musk: New X users will need to pay for posting

Meet man who got AIR 2 in UPSC CSE exams 2023, he is…

Meet UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava who got AIR 1 in UPSC CSE exams 2023, he is from...

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 DECLARED: Aditya Srivastava gets AIR 1, results out on upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in

Education

Meet UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava who got AIR 1 in UPSC CSE exams 2023, he is from...

The UPSC CSE 2024 results can be checked on the commission's websites, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 02:04 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Union Public Service Commission has released the final results of the Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE 2024). The results can be checked on the commission's websites, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in. 

The first spot in the 2022-23 UPSC CSE final exams was bagged by Aditya Srivastava who secured an All India Rank 1 followed by Animesh Pradhan who secured the second rank. Donuru Ananya Reddy has secured the third spot in the UPSC final result.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
