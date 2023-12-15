Meet engineer-turned-IAS officer who failed UPSC exam four times, later cracked it with AIR...

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

5 players Rohit Sharma led MI can target in IPL Auction 2024

Bizarre foods eaten in India 

Educational qualifications of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

This popular filmmaker almost went bankrupt after back-to-back flops, took risk of directing a love story and he...

Salaar: Insider claims Prabhas-starrer is 5 times bigger than KGF, reveals they have created 'largest sets' covering...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet engineer-turned-IAS officer who failed UPSC exam four times, later cracked it with AIR...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exams after five attempts with AIR 3. Know her inspiring story here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Public Service Commission hold the civil services every year recruiting eligible candidates to the posts of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. But to crack the exam is no joke and people spend years preparing for the exam. 

Today, let’s take a look at the success story of Uma Harathi N, who made five attempts to clear the UPSC exam. Uma Harathi is a native of Nalgonda district of Telangana. Harathi is an engineering graduate from IIT Hyderabad who cleared UPSC 2022 with AIR 3. 

Uma appeared UPSC exam four times earlier and failed. She cracked the UPSC Civil Services on her fifth attempt. While back-to-back failures would break most of our spirits, Uma is not an ordinary woman. She learned from her mistakes and worked hard to learn more and more. 

Uma cracked the UPSC in 2023 and secured the All India Rank (AIR). She opted for anthropology as an optional subject. 

Read: Meet doctor-turned-IPS, who failed several times, cracked UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar wants to show his 'f***ing middle finger' to those trolling Ranveer, Deepika: 'Tu apne ghar pe dekh na'

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16 trillion firm partners with Brookfield, Digital Realty, to launch…

Meet Indian who worked at cyber cafe at 12, began company at 14, became world's youngest CEO at 17 of company worth...

Shloka Mehta's pink Sabyasachi saree takes fashion a notch higher, see pics

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX, filmmaker reacts: ‘Feeling so surreal’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE