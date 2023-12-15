Meet engineer-turned-IAS officer who failed UPSC exam four times, later cracked it with AIR...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exams after five attempts with AIR 3. Know her inspiring story here.

Union Public Service Commission hold the civil services every year recruiting eligible candidates to the posts of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. But to crack the exam is no joke and people spend years preparing for the exam.

Today, let’s take a look at the success story of Uma Harathi N, who made five attempts to clear the UPSC exam. Uma Harathi is a native of Nalgonda district of Telangana. Harathi is an engineering graduate from IIT Hyderabad who cleared UPSC 2022 with AIR 3.

Uma appeared UPSC exam four times earlier and failed. She cracked the UPSC Civil Services on her fifth attempt. While back-to-back failures would break most of our spirits, Uma is not an ordinary woman. She learned from her mistakes and worked hard to learn more and more.

Uma cracked the UPSC in 2023 and secured the All India Rank (AIR). She opted for anthropology as an optional subject.

