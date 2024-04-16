Meet Sidharth Ramkumar, IPS trainee, who secured AIR 4 in UPSC CSE 2023 in 4th attempt, he's from...

He gave his first UPSC attempt in his final year of graduation, but couldn't clear even prelims.

UPSC civil services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. Lakhs of candidates appear for the high-profile exam, but couldn't clear it despite 4-5 attempts. However, many people cracked this exam more than twice. They reappear for the exam to secure the top post which is Indian Administrative Services (IAS). One such person is PK Sidharth Ramkumar, who has secured an All-India Rank (AIR) 4 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. He belongs to Kerala and is the state topper in the UPSC CSE 2023. This was his fourth attempt.

He is currently undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad. Last year, he secured 121 rank in the civil services exam 2022. Before being selected for IPS, he joined the Indian Telecommunication Service. He improved his rank last year but continued to be in the IPS. He graduated in Architecture from Kerala University in August 2019.

When the results of the prestigious civil services exam 2023 were out on Tuesday (April 16), it came as a surprise to his family. It was not just because their son secured fourth rank, but they didn't have a clue that he had appeared for the test and interview. His father Ramkumar is a retired school principal and his mother is a homemaker. His brother Adarsh is a practising lawyer in the High Court.

