Meet Donuru Ananya Reddy, topper among females in UPSC civil services exam 2023, her AIR is...

Reddy, who did her graduation from Delhi University, belongs to the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the UPSC civil services exam 2023. Aditya Srivastava has topped the UPSC CSE 2023 examination with All India Rank (AIR) 1. Among female candidates, Donuru Ananya Reddy from Telangana topped the civil services examinations 2023. She has secured AIR 3. Reddy graduated with a B.A. (Hons.) in Geography from Miranda House, Delhi University. Her optional subject was Anthropology.

Reddy has been preparing for the UPSC civil services exam after her graduation. She is a cricket enthusiast and also likes to teach and mentor students. She was born in Hyderabad but brought up in Telangana. Besides, a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Candidates can check their results at the official website of UPSC -- upsc.gov.in.

