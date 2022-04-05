Meet Shreedhanya, a daily wager’s daughter who became Kerala’s first tribal woman IAS officer

Shreedhanya completed her college in Zoology from St. Joseph’s College in Kozhikoda (Calicut) and her PG in Applied Zoology from Calicut University.

Shreedhanya Suresh from a tribal village in Kerala had big dreams but her family’s financial situation was a major challenge. Nevertheless, she was determined to fulfil her dreams. It is because of this determination and dedication that was able to crack the UPSC exam and became the first tribal woman IAS officer.

Shreedhanya comes from the Kurichiya tribe. Her parents are daily wage labourers who toil hard in the local bow and arrow market. Her story is inspiring because it speaks volumes about how she managed to achieve her goals despite coming from a humble background.

More about Shreedhanya Suresh’s success story

In her childhood, Shreedhanya didn’t have access to several basic amenities, but this didn’t stop her from completing her early education from Wayanad. Thereafter, she completed her higher studies in Zoology from St. Joseph’s College in Kozhikoda (Calicut). Further, she completed her PG in Applied Zoology from Calicut University.

With shear dedication and her parent’s support, Shreedhanya Suresh managed to crack the CSE 2018 with AIR 410 in her third attempt. After that, she worked in the Schedules Tribes Development Department of the state government as a clerk. She also worked as a warden in an Adivasi students’ hostel.

It was the encouragement of the then Collector of Wayanad District – Mr. Sreeram Rao that Shreedhanya decided to go for the UPSC exam.

Hardships didn’t end even when Shreedhanya cleared her Mains. She had no money to go for her interview in Delhi but her friends came out to support her. Together they gave her Rs 40,000 so she could take a step ahead towards her dream of bein an IAS officer. Not only did she crack the interview, but also made her parents even prouder by becoming Kerala’s first tribal women IAS officer.

When she took charge before the Kozhikode District Collector Sreeram Sambasiva she was delighted to take up new responsibility. Speaking to a leading news outlet, Shreedhanya said, “It is a great responsibility to take charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will allow me to understand and learn the administrative field more deeply.”